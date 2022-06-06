Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.