Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.34. Baozun shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 5,944 shares.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $698.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 175.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

