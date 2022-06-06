Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $10.34. Baozun shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 5,944 shares.
BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $698.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 175.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
