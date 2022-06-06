Barclays Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

