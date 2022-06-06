Barclays Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

