Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $62.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

