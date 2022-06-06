Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Barrick Gold worth $316,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 69,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.49. 281,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

