BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. 22,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.