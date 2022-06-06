Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.29

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $523,717.02 and approximately $22,711.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00082875 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

