Beam Trading Up 5.2% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00086374 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 115,565,040 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

