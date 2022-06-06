BeatzCoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $80,521.93 and approximately $21.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

