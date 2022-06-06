Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Up 1.2%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.33). 1,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.26).

The firm has a market cap of £40.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 473.13.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.