Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Up 1.2%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.33). 1,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.26).
The firm has a market cap of £40.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 473.13.
About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)
Featured Articles
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.