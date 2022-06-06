Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00888032 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 273.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00089093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00399069 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

