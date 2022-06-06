Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.