BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

