BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $903,417.21 and $1,121.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,406.62 or 0.99861238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030492 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

