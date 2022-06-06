Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24-Hour Volume of $519,831.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and $519,831.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

