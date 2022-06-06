BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Achieves $390,605.21

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $390,605.21 and approximately $604.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,730,087 coins and its circulating supply is 5,518,633 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

