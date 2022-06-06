BitDAO (BIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.43 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $337.60 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00845346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 230.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00381250 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

