Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

