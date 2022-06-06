BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE DMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.36. 374,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

