Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $18.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,354.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,486. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,275.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

