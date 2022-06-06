Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 572.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Boston Scientific worth $270,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,172. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

