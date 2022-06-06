Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 110825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
