Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 110825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

