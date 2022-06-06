Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.23).

BRW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.50), for a total value of £18,139.06 ($22,949.22).

Shares of LON:BRW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 509 ($6.44). The company had a trading volume of 771,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.39. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

