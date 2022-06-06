Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.84 billion and the lowest is $11.36 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.94 billion to $46.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.90 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.25. 11,551,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,993,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.