Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,766. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

