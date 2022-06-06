Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 395.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN remained flat at $$94.97 during trading on Monday. 6,059,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,043. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

