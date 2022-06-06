Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.80. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.07. The company had a trading volume of 130,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,167. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.18. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 87,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,205 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

