Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.95. 19,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.