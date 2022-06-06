Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

MOV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 5,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $788.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

