Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,772. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

