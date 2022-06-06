Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 328,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,898,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.