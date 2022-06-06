Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $250.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $169.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.47 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

SLAB stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 309,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 56,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

