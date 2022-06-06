Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.17. Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $18,500,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 272,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,871. The company has a market cap of $681.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

