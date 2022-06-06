Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 103,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

TGI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 652,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

