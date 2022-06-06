Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will report $143.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.60 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $126.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $558.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.45 million to $561.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $586.89 million, with estimates ranging from $582.61 million to $595.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $484,051. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

