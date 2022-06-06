Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 171,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

