Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $78.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.53 million and the highest is $82.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $315.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $326.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $481.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $64,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $441,084 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

