Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post $537.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.80 million to $544.10 million. Graco posted sales of $507.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.71. 367,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,071. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

