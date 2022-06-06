Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $305.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

PFC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $979.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

