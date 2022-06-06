Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to announce $124.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.70 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $110.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $503.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.16 million to $513.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $539.29 million, with estimates ranging from $533.98 million to $546.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,294. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $653.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

