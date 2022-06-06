Brokerages Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

