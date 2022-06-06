Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 20,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.65%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

