Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target at $36.40

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,282 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 1,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,494. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

