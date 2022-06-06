Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $32.14

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.18 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

