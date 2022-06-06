Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT at $27.83

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 75.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

