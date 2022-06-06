Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $73.50

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 150,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $491.19 million, a P/E ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 0.92.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.