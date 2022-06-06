Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $15.30

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after buying an additional 1,105,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471,850 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 949,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

