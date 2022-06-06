Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$39.61

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$29.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8663727 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.