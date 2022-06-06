Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$39.61

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Russel Metals stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$29.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8663727 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.