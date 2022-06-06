Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price at $8.27

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

